Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.13 N/A -0.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Personalis Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 48.6%. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.