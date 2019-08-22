Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.