Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.