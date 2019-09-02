Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.60 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.15 shows that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 87.50% and its consensus price target is $16.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.