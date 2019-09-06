Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.