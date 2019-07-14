Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.24 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.4% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.