Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

This is a contrast between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 42.86 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.15 beta indicates that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 94.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 94.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.