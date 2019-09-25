Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.15 shows that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 27.6% respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.