Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 346.60 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.