Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 54.6% respectively. 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.