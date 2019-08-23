Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Since Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 152.10% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 37.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.