Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.47 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.15. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand, has 2.35 beta which makes it 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 consensus price target and a -2.97% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.