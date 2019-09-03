Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.