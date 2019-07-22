Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.