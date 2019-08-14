Reviewing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 527.25 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.