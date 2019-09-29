Reviewing Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)’s and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s results

As Residential Construction companies, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes Corporation 55 0.76 N/A 5.12 12.26 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 39 1.33 49.32M 3.40 10.64

Demonstrates Meritage Homes Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Meritage Homes Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Meritage Homes Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 6.7% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 125,912,688.28% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Meritage Homes Corporation’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Meritage Homes Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meritage Homes Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.15% and an $74.75 consensus target price. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 6.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Meritage Homes Corporation is looking more favorable than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Meritage Homes Corporation shares and 80.3% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares. Meritage Homes Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meritage Homes Corporation 15.48% 20.72% 21.65% 53.46% 47.96% 71.05% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year Meritage Homes Corporation was more bullish than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Meritage Homes Corporation beats M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.