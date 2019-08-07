Reviewing Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s results

Both Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 56 2.18 N/A 0.84 46.92 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.21 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merit Medical Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Sensus Healthcare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $71, while its potential upside is 88.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 11.3% respectively. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare Inc. has 18.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.