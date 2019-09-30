Reviewing Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s results

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 33 1.54 53.46M 0.84 46.92 Masimo Corporation 151 3.99 49.18M 3.55 44.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Masimo Corporation. Masimo Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Merit Medical Systems Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 164,340,608.67% 4.8% 2.8% Masimo Corporation 32,565,223.15% 21.3% 17.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta means Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Masimo Corporation’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merit Medical Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Masimo Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Masimo Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.21% and an $39 consensus price target. Masimo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $175 consensus price target and a 19.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Merit Medical Systems Inc. looks more robust than Masimo Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Masimo Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 85.6%. 3% are Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Masimo Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats Merit Medical Systems Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.