Reviewing Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Merit Medical Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.80% 2.80% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Merit Medical Systems Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. N/A 55 46.92 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

Merit Medical Systems Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $71, suggesting a potential upside of 107.42%. The rivals have a potential upside of 36.47%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.30% weaker performance while Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s peers have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Merit Medical Systems Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Merit Medical Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s peers beat Merit Medical Systems Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.