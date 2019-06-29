Reviewing Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 57 3.57 N/A 0.84 67.03 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 519 15.73 N/A 9.55 51.22

Table 1 demonstrates Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intuitive Surgical Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Merit Medical Systems Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 2.9% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Merit Medical Systems Inc. is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The average price target of Merit Medical Systems Inc. is $71, with potential upside of 19.21%. Competitively Intuitive Surgical Inc. has an average price target of $604.43, with potential upside of 15.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Merit Medical Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -0.56% -9.88% -2.58% -4.72% 9.46% 1% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -1.32% -15.2% -8.31% -8.15% 4.92% 2.13%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.