Reviewing Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s results

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 51 1.76 N/A 0.84 46.92 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 3.25 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Risk and Volatility

Merit Medical Systems Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. From a competition point of view, Akers Biosciences Inc. has a -0.87 beta which is 187.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Akers Biosciences Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.27% for Merit Medical Systems Inc. with average target price of $38.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 8.5% respectively. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. was less bearish than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.