Reviewing Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB)’s and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 18 1.32 48.96M 1.15 15.89 People’s United Financial Inc. 15 0.83 389.26M 1.28 12.86

Demonstrates Meridian Bancorp Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. People’s United Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meridian Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Meridian Bancorp Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 270,646,766.17% 8.2% 0.9% People’s United Financial Inc. 2,569,372,937.29% 7.6% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.52 beta means Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. People’s United Financial Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Meridian Bancorp Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 People’s United Financial Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

People’s United Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 12.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Meridian Bancorp Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 78.6%. 2.4% are Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than People’s United Financial Inc.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.