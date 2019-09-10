Reviewing Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB)’s and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s results

This is a contrast between Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.46 N/A 1.15 15.89 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.01 N/A 1.25 16.99

Table 1 demonstrates Meridian Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Malvern Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta means Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.9% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats Meridian Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.