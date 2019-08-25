Reviewing Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB)’s and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s results

Since Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.28 N/A 1.15 15.89 First Capital Inc. 52 5.53 N/A 3.01 18.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Meridian Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. First Capital Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than First Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Meridian Bancorp Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Capital Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Meridian Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 6.6% respectively. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of First Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Capital Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Meridian Bancorp Inc.