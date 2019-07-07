Reviewing Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB)’s and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 16 5.95 N/A 1.13 15.36 BankFinancial Corporation 15 3.34 N/A 1.14 12.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BankFinancial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meridian Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Meridian Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BankFinancial Corporation has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

BankFinancial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 20.65% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Meridian Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 66.3% respectively. About 2.7% of Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of BankFinancial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.29% 3.97% 6.99% 7.92% -9.42% 20.81% BankFinancial Corporation -2.49% -3.92% -4.8% 0.49% -17.02% -3.14%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while BankFinancial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats BankFinancial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.