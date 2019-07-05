Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|84.39
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|-11.24%
|-13.67%
|16.93%
|-59.89%
|-81.09%
|-16.92%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 5 factors.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
