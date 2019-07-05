Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 84.39 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.