Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
