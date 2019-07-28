Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.