Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|67.21
|N/A
|-1.80
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-153.6%
|-104.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|4.73%
|11.95%
|34.09%
|12.47%
|-80.52%
|47.62%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
