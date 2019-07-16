Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.21 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.