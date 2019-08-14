Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

Since Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.60 N/A -4.57 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.