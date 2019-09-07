Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 736.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.