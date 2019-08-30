Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Since Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.3% respectively. Comparatively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
