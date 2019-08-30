Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Since Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.3% respectively. Comparatively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.