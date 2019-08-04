Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.47 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.3%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.