Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.86
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.25, which is potential 298.16% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
