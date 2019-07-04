Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Incyte Corporation 80 9.29 N/A 1.17 64.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Incyte Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential downside is -1.10% and its average target price is $85.57.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 95% of Incyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 9 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.