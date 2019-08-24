Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 138.79 N/A -1.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.6 consensus price target and a 19.28% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.