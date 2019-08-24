Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|138.79
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.6 consensus price target and a 19.28% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
