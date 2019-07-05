Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|88
|6.93
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
Demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
