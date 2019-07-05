Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.93 N/A 3.71 24.22

Demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.