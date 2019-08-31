Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 73.71 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $60, with potential upside of 65.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.