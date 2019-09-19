Reviewing Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.03 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.89 average price target and a 37.90% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.