Reviewing Meredith Corporation (MDP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Publishing – Periodicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Meredith Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 22.95% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Meredith Corporation has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 48.17% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Meredith Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meredith Corporation 0.00% -0.20% 0.00% Industry Average 4.36% 42.30% 20.20%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Meredith Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Meredith Corporation N/A 54 54.10 Industry Average 117.87M 2.70B 99.14

Meredith Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Meredith Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meredith Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.67

As a group, Publishing – Periodicals companies have a potential upside of 48.51%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Meredith Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meredith Corporation -1.05% 0.66% -5.92% 0.51% 6.11% 5.62% Industry Average 3.65% 1.86% 9.60% 15.02% 34.21% 15.00%

For the past year Meredith Corporation has weaker performance than Meredith Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Meredith Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Meredith Corporation’s rivals have 1.40 and 1.40 for Current and Quick Ratio. Meredith Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Meredith Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Meredith Corporation has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Meredith Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Meredith Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Meredith Corporation’s peers beat Meredith Corporation.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations. This segment also includes 12 Websites, 12 mobile-optimized Websites, and approximately 30 applications focused on news, sports, and weather-related information. The National Media segment publishes magazines for women. This segment publishes approximately 20 subscription magazines that include Better Homes & Gardens, Parents, Family Circle, Allrecipes, Rachael Ray Every Day, Martha Stewart Living, Shape, and FamilyFun, as well as approximately 140 special interest publications under approximately 90 titles. Its portfolio also includes approximately 50 Websites, 30 mobile-optimized Websites, and 20 applications. In addition, this segment offers digital and customer relationship marketing services, such as specialized marketing products and services to America's companies. Further, it is involved in the provision of a consumer database, as well as custom content; and brand licensing activities and other related operations. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.