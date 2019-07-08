Reviewing Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s results

Both Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 54 0.98 N/A 3.12 17.93 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.80 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mercury General Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Mercury General Corporation has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.9% of Mercury General Corporation shares and 70.5% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares. About 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation has weaker performance than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.