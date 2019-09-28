Reviewing Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)’s results

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 54 0.46 27.25M 3.12 18.17 NI Holdings Inc. 17 0.00 9.34M 1.73 9.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NI Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mercury General Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Mercury General Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation 50,276,752.77% 10.2% 3.2% NI Holdings Inc. 55,628,350.21% 14.3% 8.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Mercury General Corporation shares and 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares. Mercury General Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 50.71%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats NI Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.