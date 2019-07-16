Reviewing Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s results

This is a contrast between Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co. Inc. 80 4.84 N/A 3.18 24.43 Biogen Inc. 270 3.28 N/A 23.33 9.88

In table 1 we can see Merck & Co. Inc. and Biogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Biogen Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Merck & Co. Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Merck & Co. Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merck & Co. Inc. and Biogen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co. Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 10% Biogen Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 18.4%

Volatility and Risk

Merck & Co. Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Biogen Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merck & Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biogen Inc. are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Biogen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merck & Co. Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and Biogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co. Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32

The consensus target price of Merck & Co. Inc. is $90.29, with potential upside of 11.52%. Meanwhile, Biogen Inc.’s consensus target price is $270.32, while its potential upside is 15.71%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Biogen Inc. is looking more favorable than Merck & Co. Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Merck & Co. Inc. and Biogen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 94.9%. Merck & Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Biogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merck & Co. Inc. -0.81% -1.25% -1.86% 3.59% 29.94% 1.49% Biogen Inc. -0.17% -0.77% -28.29% -29.09% -18.33% -23.37%

For the past year Merck & Co. Inc. had bullish trend while Biogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Biogen Inc. beats Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances segments. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases. It also offers neuromuscular blocking agents; anti-bacterial products; cholesterol modifying medicines; and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat brain tumors, and melanoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer; prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus; and vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, chickenpox, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment for dogs and cats; anthelmintic products; fluralaner products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with Aduro Biotech, Inc.; Premier Inc.; Cancer Research Technology; Corning; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC.; and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.