Reviewing Mercer International Inc. (MERC)’s and P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT)’s results

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) and P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Paper & Paper Products. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercer International Inc. 14 0.49 N/A 2.35 5.55 P. H. Glatfelter Company 15 0.75 N/A 0.03 604.44

In table 1 we can see Mercer International Inc. and P. H. Glatfelter Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. P. H. Glatfelter Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mercer International Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Mercer International Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mercer International Inc. and P. H. Glatfelter Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercer International Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.8% P. H. Glatfelter Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.61 beta means Mercer International Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. P. H. Glatfelter Company’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

Mercer International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor P. H. Glatfelter Company are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Mercer International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to P. H. Glatfelter Company.

Analyst Ratings

Mercer International Inc. and P. H. Glatfelter Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercer International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 P. H. Glatfelter Company 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Mercer International Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Mercer International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of P. H. Glatfelter Company are owned by institutional investors. Mercer International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of P. H. Glatfelter Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercer International Inc. -1.66% -17.32% -7.26% -8.82% -25.33% 24.81% P. H. Glatfelter Company -4.73% -3.2% 5.91% 27.7% -19.45% 67.21%

For the past year Mercer International Inc. was less bullish than P. H. Glatfelter Company.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp worldwide. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. The company sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The companyÂ’s Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.