Reviewing Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)’s and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s results

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.80 N/A 2.60 12.76 Park National Corporation 95 4.66 N/A 6.68 14.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mercantile Bank Corporation and Park National Corporation. Park National Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mercantile Bank Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.3% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. Park National Corporation has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mercantile Bank Corporation and Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 40.7% respectively. About 1.3% of Mercantile Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Park National Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation -1.25% -1.81% -3.01% 5% -3.36% 17.27% Park National Corporation -1.13% 3.71% -2.56% 4.24% -12.26% 15.06%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation was more bullish than Park National Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats Mercantile Bank Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.