Reviewing Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mercantile Bank Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.10% 1.20% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Mercantile Bank Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation N/A 33 12.25 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Mercantile Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Mercantile Bank Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.27 2.61

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 6.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mercantile Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank Corporation has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s competitors are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mercantile Bank Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.