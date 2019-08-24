Reviewing MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)’s and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s results

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) are two firms in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre Inc. 544 16.23 N/A -0.27 0.00 LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 1 0.46 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MercadoLibre Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MercadoLibre Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.5% LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% -76.7%

Risk and Volatility

MercadoLibre Inc.’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.51 beta which makes it 151.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MercadoLibre Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. MercadoLibre Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

MercadoLibre Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MercadoLibre Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.23% and an $578.83 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MercadoLibre Inc. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 14.1% respectively. 12.97% are MercadoLibre Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.83% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MercadoLibre Inc. -5.85% 0.34% 28.2% 71.65% 81.04% 112.2% LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. 0.5% 0.98% 3.33% 90.56% -19.38% 20.27%

For the past year MercadoLibre Inc. has stronger performance than LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MercadoLibre Inc. beats LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.