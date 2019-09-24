Reviewing MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)’s and Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s results

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) and Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre Inc. 572 14.85 N/A -0.27 0.00 Baozun Inc. 45 0.00 N/A 0.70 71.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MercadoLibre Inc. and Baozun Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MercadoLibre Inc. and Baozun Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.5% Baozun Inc. 0.00% 14% 7.7%

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre Inc. has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Baozun Inc.’s 220.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MercadoLibre Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Baozun Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. MercadoLibre Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Baozun Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MercadoLibre Inc. and Baozun Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Baozun Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MercadoLibre Inc. has a 32.28% upside potential and an average price target of $712.38. Competitively Baozun Inc. has an average price target of $54.1, with potential upside of 27.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that MercadoLibre Inc. looks more robust than Baozun Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MercadoLibre Inc. and Baozun Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 77.9% respectively. MercadoLibre Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.97%. Competitively, Baozun Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MercadoLibre Inc. -5.85% 0.34% 28.2% 71.65% 81.04% 112.2% Baozun Inc. -7.67% -7.44% 3.55% 44.17% -14.04% 69.84%

For the past year MercadoLibre Inc. has stronger performance than Baozun Inc.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, insurance, and automobile categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.