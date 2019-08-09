Reviewing Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)’s and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s results

We are comparing Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.53 N/A -0.26 0.00 Iridium Communications Inc. 24 5.84 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Iridium Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Iridium Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Iridium Communications Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Iridium Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Iridium Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and Iridium Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Iridium Communications Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Iridium Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.67 average price target and a -3.37% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84% of Iridium Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Iridium Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.75% 8.63% -7.09% 32.36% 43.73% 37.89%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -43.48% weaker performance while Iridium Communications Inc. has 37.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Iridium Communications Inc. beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. The company also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, it offers voice and data solutions, including personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircraft; aircraft and submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as offers netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defenseÂ’s dedicated gateway. Further, the company provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and machine-to-machine data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. The company sells its products and services to commercial end users through wholesale distribution network, service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. Iridium Communications Inc. was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in McLean, Virginia.