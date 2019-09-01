Reviewing Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)’s and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s results

Both Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.59 N/A -0.26 0.00 IDT Corporation 8 0.16 N/A 0.43 23.85

Table 1 highlights Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and IDT Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and IDT Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares and 43.44% of IDT Corporation shares. Insiders owned 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.65% of IDT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% IDT Corporation -5.58% -5.75% 39.75% 43.5% 95.38% 64.14%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -43.48% weaker performance while IDT Corporation has 64.14% stronger performance.

Summary

IDT Corporation beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.