Reviewing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 225.28 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.